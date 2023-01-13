IIT Roorkee in collaboration with Afflatus develop technology for flexible printing

Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Afflatus Gravure Private Limited, Noida, have developed environment friendly technology for flexible printing. According to an official release, the institute has transferred the two technologies to a packaging company under a licensed agreement signed in presence of K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee and other officials of company and research team.

The technology has been developed by Anurag Kulshreshtha, Millie Pant and Y.S. Negi (Rtd.) of IIT Roorkee and Arun Pandey of Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd, Noida, the release said.

As per the release, the technology is useful in the area of flexible packaging and will be a sustainable solution. IIT Roorkee is in process to get patent of the technology. It was developed under a project which was funded under ‘Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana’ programme of Ministry of Education, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and Afflatus Gravure Private Limited, Noida. The objective of the project was to develop a highly sustainable, environment friendly and cost-effective printing solution. water-based printing ink for rotogravure flexible packaging printing operations.

The team of researchers at IIT Roorkee developed the water-based solution to meet the challenge of reducing carbon footprint and VOCs to promote green solution. Millie Pant and Anurag Kulshreshtha also highlighted that the green solution shall help reduce the carbon footprints, without affecting overall product quality.

” Technologies that lead towards the development of a sustainable society remains most demanding in present scenario. The development of water-based ink by IIT Roorkee in collaboration with Afflatus contributes significantly towards the research in the areas of flexi packaging, printing operations,” Kamal K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said.