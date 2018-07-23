IIT Roorkee extends TIDES Business Incubator to NCR

(Image: tides.iitr.ac.in)

IIT Roorkee has launched an extension centre of its TIDES Business Incubator in Greater Noida to ensure start-ups incubated by the institute at its Roorkee campus benefit from the start-up ecosystem of NCR. Short for Technology Innovation & Development of Entrepreneurship Support, TIDES is supported by Start-Up India.

The Greater Noida Extension Centre will initially offer incubation to three start-ups with 15 incubatee team members working and staying in GNEC. TIDES has interacted with 100 start-ups over three years; 20 start-ups have been offered incubation support with a cumulative seed funding of Rs 1.2 crore. This has led to generation of 100 jobs, 10 patents filed and three technologies commercialised, TIDES said.