IIT Roorkee delegates visit University of Potsdam for academic collaborations

A delegation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR), headed by Director KK Pant, recently visited the University of Potsdam (UP) in Germany with the aim of enhancing their partnership in higher education, research, and collaborative efforts, according to an official statement.

Pant suggested hosting faculty members from the UP in a range of programmes at different levels, available to both new and seasoned faculty members. Both institutions came to an agreement to trade young professors and scientists to exchange expertise and research experiences, with opportunities for teaching at each other’s institutions, the statement mentioned.

The UP president expressed that the visit presents a chance to reflect on their relationship and collaboration and enhance it even more. Additionally, they conversed about their joint efforts in hydrology, climatology, and disaster management, among other topics, and explored ways to broaden and diversify their partnership, as per the statement.

At the New Palais Campus meeting, the two institutions deliberated on reinforcing their current Joint Masters Exchange Programme and suggested augmenting the PhD Exchange programme while striving for an undergraduate exchange programme. This gathering signifies a noteworthy achievement in the IITR and UP alliance, and both entities anticipate a productive collaboration that will positively impact their scholars, staff, and research ventures, the statement added.