IIT Roorkee collaborates with AIIMS Delhi to develop SwasthGarbh mobile app

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi have developed ‘SwasthGarbh’ smartphone app to provide antenatal care and real-time medical support to pregnant women.

According to an official release, ‘SwasthGarbh’ aims to provide instantaneous access to doctor’s advice and is claimed to be clinically endorsed as well as credible. The app further aims to benefit women in rural areas and those who do not have easy access to doctors. It can be downloaded free of cost from Google Play Store, the release added.

“The utility of telemedicine in healthcare has been brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic. The smartphone, with over one billion users worldwide, has potential to transform the field of medical sciences and improve healthcare,” KK Pant, director, IIT Roorkee, said.

The app has been developed by Sahil Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee, along with Vatsla Dadhwal, Aparna Sharma, AIIMS, Delhi. A research paper highlighting the benefits of SwasthGarbh app has also been published in peer-reviewed IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.

Highlighting the utility of the app Rama Chaudhry, dean, research, AIIMS, New Delhi, said that SwasthGarbh app will be useful for providing potential solutions to common problems in pregnancy. “Our goal is to make the SwasthGarbh app reach every household of our country and thus save precious maternal-fetal lives,” he added.

Furthermore, the release said that the app will come handy during pandemic situations when patients are afraid to visit hospitals due to the risk of catching coronavirus infection, or are unable to do so due to country-wide lockdowns or movement restrictions. “In future, we will use machine learning to predict the possibility of occurrence of any abnormality/disease so that timely intervention can be given,” it said.