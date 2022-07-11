IIT Roorkee and Simplilearn collaborates to deliver an executive program in Business Analytics

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Simplilearn has partnered to offer an executive program in Business Analytics for Strategic Decision Making. The course is offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR), which is one of the oldest centers in India committed to providing transformational courses in the areas most sought after.

“In today’s digital environment, every organization is looking at making their decisions more accurate and data-driven. Analytics allows organisations to structure and automate their decision-making processes to deliver real-time responses when needed. Business analytics is the key for organizations to reduce their risk by enabling them to make the right decisions based on data. This program, created with IIT-Roorkee’s faculty experts in the domain, will provide extensive exposure to our learners in leveraging Business Analytics to make stronger business decisions enabling professionals to upskill themselves further, become more efficient, and open doors to new growth opportunities,” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said.

The Business Analytics for strategic decision-making programme will help understand the essentials of business analytics such as statistics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning techniques, data visualisation, data storytelling, among others, along with the real-world applications of analytics across multiple business functions. This will equip learners with the skills to apply in various industry domains as per your organization’s needs. It will also help gain a competitive advantage by capturing data-enabled business opportunities and provide much-needed data literacy. The program is developed and delivered by the IIT Roorkee faculty and offers in-depth self-learning videos and masterclasses from the premier Institute.

The program is best suited for professionals with at least six years of work experience from a wide range of industries and backgrounds such as business analysts, mid to senior-level managers, C-suite executives, consultants, and business heads who aspire to apply analytics to make better and more efficient business decisions.

“At CEC IIT Roorkee our vision is to make high-quality, transformational education accessible to everyone. Our courses are planned to provide career enhancement and skill-up-gradation keeping in mind the requirements of industry and the corporate world Analytics gives businesses an excellent overview into improving efficiencies, and these insights will enable these businesses to optimize and automate processes. There is no denying that analytics have come to change the dynamics of businesses and how they operate. We are delighted to partner with Simplilearn to provide the best-in-class course on Business Analytics for aspiring professionals and upskilling the workforce with industry-relevant skills,” professor Sanjeev Manhas, coordinator Continue Education Center, IIT Roorkee, said.

