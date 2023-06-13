IIT Patna to hold open house for JEE Advanced 2023 qualified students on June 20

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna has announced to organise an open house for students who will successfully clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. The event is being organised to provide prospective students with a comprehensive understanding of the college and its offerings.

The IIT Patna open house will take place on June 20 starting from 10:30 am and can be accessed through the URL provided on the event poster or via the designated meeting link and password.

“We believe that the OpenHouse will serve as an excellent platform for these students to explore our campus, interact with faculty members & student representatives, gain insights into the academic programs we offer, experience the vibrant student life that sets our college apart,” IIT Patna tweeted.

This initiative follows the footsteps of various other IITs such as IIT Delhi, Mumbai, and Gandhinagar, which have previously conducted open houses to address queries related to admissions. Additionally, IIT Madras recently announced its plans to hold a demo day, allowing JEE aspirants to get a firsthand experience of campus life by visiting the institute for a day.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2023 results will be declared on June 18, and the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling for 2023 will commence on June 19. The first round of seat allocation will be announced on June 30, and the final seat allocation round for IITs, which is round six, will conclude on July 28. The JoSAA Counselling 2023 for NITs and other colleges will conclude on July 31, marking the last day for the counseling process.