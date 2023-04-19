IIT Patna partners with TeamLease EdTech to offer industry linked online master degree programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has launched its Online Master Degree and Certification Programmes for working professionals in partnership with TeamLease EdTech.

In the first phase, the institute announced the start of the following online programmes – M Tech in Big Data and Blockchain, M Tech in Cloud Computing, Executive MBA in Finance, PG Certification in Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking, PG Certification in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, PG Certification in Financial Planning and Investment Management, and PG Certification in Business Data Analytics. The programmes have been launched for working professionals with a minimum of two years of work experience for PG Degree Programmes and a minimum of one year of work experience for Certification Programmes.

The programmes aim to impart the necessary skills and knowledge to the professionals in the selected domains and help them upskill and progress in their careers. The institute will shortly launch a series of other short-term Certification programmes in Technical and non-Technical areas aimed at working professionals and fresh graduates. The courses have been designed for a hybrid pedagogy – part of the programmes will be taught using a cutting edge Online Learning platform. The students will interact with the institute faculty through the weekly virtual sessions, and some part of the programme shall be covered during the campus immersion sessions every semester.

“These new sets of Online Master Degree Programmes have been launched keeping in mind the needs and demands of the industry. The courses shall be taught by our distinguished faculty and shall be supplemented by highly experienced industry professionals and global experts. We have partnered with TeamLease EdTech in this journey,” T. N. Singh, professor, director, IIT Patna, said.

These high-quality online courses shall be available to students across the world at an affordable cost and shall equip students with the knowledge, skills and exposure they need to uplift their careers and support their growth, Shantanu Rooj, founder, CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said.