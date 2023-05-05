IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation unites industry, academia for national clean energy goals.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), in partnership with IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF), is teaming up with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur, and IIT Roorkee to unite industry experts, academic professionals, policymakers, and researchers in an effort to achieve India’s national clean energy objectives. As part of this initiative, India aims to generate 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030, according to an official release.

A national stakeholder workshop is slated to take place on May 8th and 9th, 2023. During this workshop, discussions will be held regarding issues, challenges, and RD&D (Research, Development, and Demonstration) priorities within the power system sector, with the participation of utility, industry partners, policymakers, and R&D leaders. The workshop aims to identify the most pressing RD&D priorities, the release mentioned.

“This workshop aims to help to identify key barriers and opportunities for expanding the use of clean energy in the country. By addressing these barriers and leveraging these opportunities, the workshop can facilitate the development and implementation of innovative solutions that can accelerate the growth of renewable energy in India,” A. Seshadri Sekhar, director, IIT Palakkad, said.

The DST aims to prepare a national roadmap for power system RD&D in the smart grid domain, to align India’s national policies with the proposed clean energy goals. The DST’s ‘Clean Energy Research Initiative’ (CERI) supports Research and Development in Habitat Energy Efficiency. The programme is focused on promoting R&D activities to improve the energy performance of buildings and cities, as per the release.

“The workshop focusing on green energy is a critical step towards achieving the national target of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030. By bringing together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers in the field of green energy, the workshop aims to help identify opportunities and challenges in the renewable energy sector, explore innovative technologies and financing models, and develop effective policies and regulations to support the growth of renewable energy,” N. P. Padhy, director, MNIT, said.

