IIT, NIT annual fees hike: Will not happen this academic session, says HRD Minister

IIT, NIT Fees Hike: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday said that there will no tuition fee hike at the at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in the 2020-21 academic session. Pokhriyal said this while interacting with students during a webinar event where he interacted live with students.

Responding to queries from students, Pokhriyal said that his ministry has already asked all the IITs and NITs to refrain from increasing the fees due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the country. “I had asked chairpersons to convey this to all the institute heads and directors and hope that this sentiment would be respected,” the minister said.

The IITs had announced to hike the fees for MTech courses which had triggered huge protests last year. It was decided that MTech students would be charged Rs 2 lakh per annum instead of the previous Rs 30,000 annually.

However, after protests the decision was deferred and the matter was slated to be discussed during council meeting which is yet to be held.

The HRD ministry’s latest announcement means, the IITs won’t be able to go ahead with their decision.

During the interaction, HRD Minister Pokhriyal also announced fresh dates for JEE Main exam through which students get admission in IITs. While the JEE Main will be held between July 19-23, JEE Advance is likely to held in August, dates of which will be announced later.

The nation is currently under lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi had on March 25 announced a 21-day lockdown, however, it was extended first till May 3 and then again till May 17 as the highly infectious disease continues to spread across the country.