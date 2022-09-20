President Murmu approves appointment of directors to 8 IITs

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of directors to eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to the education ministry. Among them, two have been reappointed for a second term, it added.

Directors of two IITs have been appointed at the top post at different IITs, including Rajat Moona, director, IIT Bhilai, who has been appointed as director of IIT Gandhinagar while Pasumarthy Seshu, director, IIT Dharwad has been chosen as director of IIT Goa.

According to the statement, the two IIT directors who have been reappointed for a second term are K N Satyanarayana, IIT Tirupati, and Manoj Singh Gaur, IIT Jammu. Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneswar respectively.

Furthermore,Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur’s Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dhardwad. Rajiv Prakash from IIT BHU’s School of Material Science and Technology has been chosen as director of IIT Bhilai.

In addition, the Ministry of Education (MoE) had last year sought applications for six of the new IITs, Dharwad, Goa, Palakkad, Jammu, Bhilai and Tirupati. The advertisement released on October 18 stated that the applicant should be a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of engineering.

IIT Bhubaneswar has been waiting for a full-time director since April 2020 when the incumbent director R V Rajakumar five-year tenure had ended.

With inputs from PTI.

