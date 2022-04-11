IIT Mandi researchers develop soil stabilisation methods using soil bacteria

Researchers at IIT Mandi have worked towards developing sustainable techniques for soil stabilisation using S Pasteurii named harmless bacteria which hydrolyse urea to precipitate calcite. The process does not involve dangerous chemicals, and natural resources can be used sustainably. The research was led by Kala Venkata Uday, assistant professor, School of Engineering and co-authored by Deepak Mori, research scholar, IIT Mandi.



“Our study will be helpful in designing microbial methods to improve soil shear strength at the field scale, to protect the soil from erosion in hilly areas and during geo-disasters. We are also working on the microbe-driven production of construction material from quarry waste,” K V Uday said.



Soil stabilisation is the process of maintaining long-term permanent strength in the soil by artificial means. It is used when construction work must be carried out on unstable grounds or to protect soil from erosion. Traditionally, mechanical processes such as compression and chemical processes are used for soil stabilisation.



According to Mori, the Calcite Precipitation Efficiency (CPE) depends on a number of parameters, including and not limited to the concentration of the cementing solution, its flow rate through the column, and the supply rate, applied pore volume, and the sand grain characteristics. Therefore, we set out to understand the effects of various parameters on the CPE.



The research team’s findings have been published in the journal ‘Geotechnical and Geo-environmental Engineering of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)’.

