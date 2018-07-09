IIT Mandi Placements 2018: Top details to know

Four students got placed in ISRO.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has recorded 86 per cent placement for the 2017-18 academic year. According to the press release issued by the premier institute, out of the total 99 undergraduates students eligible for the placements, 85 students got placed. Among those placed, 100 per cent of the computer science and engineering students were placed in core computer science and engineering companies, 87 per cent of mechanical engineering students were placed in core mechanical engineering companies, and 42 per cent of electrical engineering students were placed in core electrical engineering companies.

The Companies hired students for diverse profiles such as Analyst, Applications Engineer, Member of Technical Staff, Associate Applications Developer, Management Trainee, Assistant Technical, Scientist, Graduate Engineer Trainee, Platform Engineer, Software Engineer, Officer/Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Member Technical, Software Developer Engineer, Business Analyst, Software Engineer, and Young Technical Leader, the press release said.

Companies like Goldmansachs, DeShaw, Siemens, Oyorooms, Toppr, Wipro, Infosys, Internet Academy, Addverb, Timetooth, Codenation, Delhivery, Playsimple, Palcnetworks, Kisanhub, Truring and Leptonmaps, came for the recruitment for the first time.

Dr. Varun Dutt, Faculty Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said, “This year, we saw 58 companies visit our campus at Kamand, which is the highest ever at our Institute till now. Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering B. Tech. branches recorded 100 per cent, 83 per cent, and 63 per cent placements, respectively, in different companies. The remaining Electrical and Mechanical Engineering students were planning to pursue other careers.”

Four students got placed in ISRO. Major firms that came for the placement and internships include Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Siemens, Directi, Samsung Delhi, L&T ECC, Capgemini, Cognizant, and Internet Academy. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) also recruited the students.

The institute also said the number of startups recruiting from the institute also increased this year. A total of 18 startups visited the campus this year, as against 11 last years, recruiting a total of 23 students during 2017-18. Startups working especially in Artificial Intelligence/Data Sciences sector came for the drive.

Amazon made 11 offers to the students. L & T ECC made 8 offers, Capgemini (7), Goldman Sachs (6) and Siemens (6). These were the top five recruiters in terms of offers.

IIT-Mandi was established in the year of 2009 under the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 2011. The autonomous engineering and technology institute was established by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.