IIT Mandi partners with Vehant Technologies to promote industry-academia collaboration

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi (IIT Mandi) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vehant Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning based surveillance platform to promote industry academia collaboration, an official statement said. Under the partnership, Vehant’s researchers shall collaborate with the researchers of IIT Mandi with mutual interest on developing enhanced applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) technologies in security screening solutions offered by the company.

Furthermore, as a part of the agreement, Vehant Technologies will sponsor up to five students enrolled in Masters in Technology (MTech) programme in the year 2022-23. In addition, the company will further sponsor research projects, faculty consultancies and PhD students at the institute in order to benefit from the mindshare of faculty and students.

The collaboration has begun sponsorship with MTech students, the statement added. According to the institute, the selection and admission of sponsored students and the project work has been started on August 20, 2022.

“The admitted students shall be addressed as Vehant fellows and each fellowship will imply a commitment of funds which may be used for research and academic purposes over a period of 2 years,” Anoop G Prabhu, co-founder, CTO, Vehant Technologies, said.

He further added that the goal of the collaboration is to build a strong research ecosystem within the company for development of future products and solutions by engaging with researchers at IIT Mandi working in domains of mutual interest. “The main intent is to perform research on applications of AI/ML techniques in physical security, surveillance and traffic monitoring” Prabhu said.

“This program will mutually benefit both the stakeholders in terms of acquiring technology competence and academic excellence in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This initiative will help us in addressing the unique industry problem statements while ensuring real-time technical exposure to our students,” Venkata Krishnan, dean, sponsored research , industrial consultancy and international relations (SRIC and IR), IIT Mandi, said.

