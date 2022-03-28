IIT Mandi organizes workshop on mental health and Indian Knowledge System

Through this workshop, the institution aims to provide students, academia, and practitioners with insights on empirical research pertaining to the IKS and mental health.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi organized a three-day workshop on ‘Indian Knowledge System (IKS) and Mental Health’ between March 25 and 27 2022 in partnership with IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation. Through this workshop, the institution aims to provide students, academia, and practitioners with insights on empirical research pertaining to the IKS and mental health.The workshop was sponsored by the State Bank of India, Netweb Technologies, and Hospimedical.

Participants in the workshop included experts from IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, California Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, IIT (BHU) AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Rishikesh, INMAS DRDO, University of Groningen, Patanjali Research Foundation, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Creative Movement Therapy Association of India, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, SIVAS Health Research Institute, Secunderabad, US Department of Veterans Affairs, USA, Loyola Marymount University, Texas University, Being AI, and Breathing Minds.

“The transformation of traditional knowledge forms into science is the need of the hour. It is essential that these knowledge systems be standardised in terms of their utility and consumption by the general population without creating any hype or unverified claims,” K Sanjay Murthy, chief guest, secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, said.

“Mental health is becoming an issue for everyone like a pandemic due to a lack of proper scientific understanding of the holistic nature of body, brain, and mind. This workshop is a platform where experts will deliberate on all issues related to IKS and its relevance to mental health,” Laxmidhar Behera, professor, director, IIT Mandi, said.

Read Also: Violating regulations, Annamalai University running ODL programs without UGC approval