IIT Mandi launches skill-development courses for Himachali youth

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched five short different courses to develop the skills of Himachali Youth with hands-on on real-life engineering problems to make them employable and ready for the job market. The courses have been launched through the institute’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), with the help of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN).

According to the official statement, the course duration will be of one month. The free registration for the courses has already started. The institute will provide free food, accommodation, and teaching material, the statement added. The courses include Hands-On Course on Embedded Systems, Model Predictive Control for Industrial Systems, Hands-On Training of Computational Fluid Dynamics, Finite Element Modelling for Engineering, and Hands-On Course on Product Design and Manufacturing.

Further, the statement mentioned that the course is open to IT, diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, post graduates and Ph.D. level students, teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who have a strong willingness to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits.

“After the success of our first course on School Camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (PRAYAS 1.0), we have further launched five new courses to develop the skills of Himachali Youth in collaboration with HPKVN, Shimla. These courses target specific branches of engineering disciplines, which are helpful to train the young minds of Himachal Pradesh under the mentorship of experts at IIT Mandi and make them ready for the current job market,” professor, Tushar Jain, head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said.

Further, he mentioned, “This is the first time IIT Mandi has joined hands with HPKVN to impart engineering skills for the benefit of the state. Through these hands-on courses, the students will get the opportunity to stay on the IIT Mandi campus, get trained in different laboratories, and learn from the experienced faculty members.”

The courses aim to help students develop skills for automation and other jobs under PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) with mentorship support from IIT Mandi faculty and HPKVN. A participation certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Mandi will also be given to all the participants on successfully completing the course, the statement noted.

