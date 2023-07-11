IIT Mandi launches five UG programmes, including General Engineering.

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has recently unveiled a lineup of five new Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech) undergraduate programmes set to commence in the academic year 2023. These programmes encompass a range of disciplines, including General Engineering, Microelectronics and VLSI, Materials Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and Chemical Sciences, according to an official release.

“IIT Mandi continues to prioritise academic excellence and innovation, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive education that prepares them for the evolving demands of the industry. Considering the need of manpower with interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary, and transdisciplinary skills for the ever-evolving world, the newly introduced programs at IIT Mandi will help the students to prepare for the industry standards while exploring the unique aspects of these NEP 2020-aligned programs,” Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi, said.

Designed to cater to the evolving demands of the industry, these courses aim to equip students with specialised knowledge and skills in burgeoning fields, ensuring a plethora of diverse career prospects. Prospective students can now apply for admission through the All India JEE (Adv.) ranking system, the release mentioned.