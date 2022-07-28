IIT Mandi launched MTech programme in Electric Transportation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has introduced a two years master’s programme in Electric Transportation whose first batch will start from August 2022. According to officials, the programme is jointly launched by the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) and the School of Engineering (SE) at IIT Mandi. The course aims to focus on the demand of skilled personnel in the electric vehicle industry and job opportunities for the youth.

“The MTech in Electric transportation has been designed in alignment with the objectives of the initiative taken by the Government of India to cater the growing demand of skilled personnel in the electric vehicle industry for both the new and the existing entrepreneurs,” Samar, chairperson, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering and Narsa Reddy Tummuru, programme coordinator, IIT Mandi, said.

The programme aims to equip the students with both the conceptual and practical knowledge pertaining to the electric transport industry and expose them to research on electric transportation through various course projects such as winter and summer short projects, systems design, and dissertation. It further aims to enhance their employability in the EV industry by engaging them in solving problems that originated in the industry in their year-long dissertation.

The official statement stated that the government of India has already put schemes, such as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) in action and looks for collaboration with the relevant industries and academia. The course aims to be aligned in implementation of these schemes. During July 2020, NITI Aayog initiated the discussion over the same and requested IIT Mandi for its participation, as per the statement.

