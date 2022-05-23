IIT Mandi join hands with NSDC to offer courses in emerging technologies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, to introduce digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science, big data analytics, amongst others.

NSDC along with IIT Mandi would design and conceptualise the program in line with the training requirements of students and the market, setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) to help develop an entrepreneurial spirit and culture among Indian youth.The institute would be involved in quality implementation of live classes. through a robust framework.

“A joint initiative to set up a unique facility for immersive hands-on experience is being planned in the IIT Mandi campus that would promote skills in emerging technologies along with entrepreneurship,” professor Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi said.

As a part of the collaboration, new models of training methodology would be jointly created to make learning opportunities more accessible, leading to enhanced employability. NSDC would oversee the on-ground implementation of the overall training program and mobilise the candidates who are keen to avail the training courses being offered by IIT Mandi.

“As we surge to a future of technology-powered growth, we have an immense opportunity to build a high-quality skilled workforce for the rest of the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need to develop new-age skills while strengthening mechanisms for traditional job roles. Therefore, it is imperative for educational institutes and the industry to come together to enable a holistic ecosystem where India’s youth have access to the resources and mentored routes to the right opportunities. Our partnership with IIT Mandi is an important step to take forward the commitment of keeping India’s young minds relevant in the current business environment,” Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer and officiating CEO, NSDC said.

