IIT Mandi partners  with HQ Maintenance Command Nagpur for research

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) Nagpur to jointly work on research and development in artificial intelligence and machine learning, as per an official statement.

The MoU was signed by AVM Biji Philip VSM DySMSO HQ MC, Nagpur, and Tulika Srivastava, dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy) at IIT Mandi.

“One of the main motto of IIT Mandi is to foster R and D in Engineering and Technology Development and this MoU is a step forward toward it. The biggest asset of IIT Mandi is the extremely energetic and enthusiastic pool of faculty and students,” Srivastava said.

As per the statement, under the MoU, IIT Mandi and Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) will collaborate for research projects, technology development, and skill development in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Human-Computer Interaction, and Decision Support systems.