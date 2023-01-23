scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IIT Mandi partners  with HQ Maintenance Command Nagpur for research

The MoU was signed by AVM Biji Philip VSM DySMSO HQ MC, Nagpur, and Tulika Srivastava, dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy) at IIT Mandi.

Written by FE Education
IIT Mandi partners  with HQ Maintenance Command Nagpur for research
IIT Mandi and HQ MC will collaborate for research projects.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) Nagpur to jointly work on research and development in artificial intelligence and machine learning, as per an official statement.

The MoU was signed by AVM Biji Philip VSM DySMSO HQ MC, Nagpur, and Tulika Srivastava, dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy) at IIT Mandi.

“One of the main motto of IIT Mandi is to foster R and D in Engineering and Technology Development and this MoU is a step forward toward it. The biggest asset of IIT Mandi is the extremely energetic and enthusiastic pool of faculty and students,” Srivastava said.

Also Read

As per the statement, under the MoU, IIT Mandi and Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) will collaborate for research projects, technology development, and skill development in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Human-Computer Interaction, and Decision Support systems. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 02:10:05 pm