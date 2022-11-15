IIT Mandi partners with Hitachi India for research in AI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hitachi India Private Limited (HIL) at IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the MoU aims to undertake collaborative research between IIT Mandi and Hitachi India Research and Development Division in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

“The MoU with Hitachi will strengthen collaboration, entrepreneurship and innovation. We look forward to a long-term and fruitful partnership,” Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi, said.

“The academic collaboration with IIT Mandi will bring expertise and enthusiasm to the table for co-creation and social innovation,” Kingshuk Banerjee, director, Hitachi India, head, HIL R&D Centre, said.

In addition to the MoU signing, the visit of the team from Hitachi India Research and Development Division to IIT Mandi also involved discussions with various research labs and IIT Mandi IHUB and HCI Foundation, and meetings with faculty members and deans, targeted towards exploring other possible avenues and modes for collaboration.

