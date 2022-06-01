IIT Mandi develops technology to address spectrum shortages in future wireless communication system

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has developed solutions in telecommunications technologies to overcome spectrum shortages in future wireless communication applications. The findings have recently been published in IEEE Transactions on Consumer Electronics, and other IEEE journals such as IEEE Transactions on Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) Systems and IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems – I.

“Given the fixed-spectrum allocation policy by many governments around the world, including ours, it becomes important to use the available spectrum intelligently. Cognitive Radio Technology is considered one of the best ways to optimize spectrum use,” Rahul Shrestha,

The work is on a technology in which the wireless device at the SU end is not equipped with a SSSR, but rather transmits the received parts from the spectrum band to a data-fusion center (DFC). “We have proposed implementation-friendly algorithms for cooperative spectrum sensing with lower computational complexity and have also developed multiple new hardware-architectures for CSR and their submodules,” Rohit B. Chaurasiya, research scholar, IIT Mandi, said.

The CSR chip can be used with any handheld mobile wireless communication device for accessing the unused spectrum. Specifically, it can be used in future 5G and 6G wireless communication technologies for enhancing spectral efficiency.

Read Also: National School Education Ministers Conference starts today in Gujrat