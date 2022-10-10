IIT Mandi in partnership with NSDC launches certificate programmes in data science, ML

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in collaboration with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) have launched a six-months certificate and nine-months advanced certificate programme in data science and machine learning, according to an official statement. As per the statement, the programme will commence in the first week of November 2022.

Furthemore, the course will be conducted through live-streaming sessions by the faculty members from IIT Mandi. The selection of interested candidates will be carried out through an eligibility test which will be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022. On completion of the course, the programme certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC, it said.

“The certificate programmes being launched by IIT Mandi are designed in such a way as to impart skills in demand by industries worldwide. In this era of skill development initiated by other IITs, we have adopted a new model, where students or working professionals will get an opportunity to learn concepts in data science and machine learning similar to our BTech students at IIT Mandi,” Tushar Jain, head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said.

In addition, this live online certification course taught by IIT Mandi aims to teach the learners all the fundamental and advanced skills in the tools and technologies used in the fields of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and image processing, it said.

