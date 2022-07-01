IIT Mandi announces launch of MBA program in data science and artificial intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has announced plans to start an MBA program in data science and artificial intelligence. The two-year, full-time master’s programme is scheduled to begin in the Fall Semester of 2022.

According to the institution, the programme differs from other technology-oriented programs such as BTech, MTech/MS by focusing on the integration of data science and artificial intelligence into various business and management domains.

“The MBA programme aligns with IIT Mandi’s motto and strives to produce future-ready management leaders to tackle industry and academic challenges. The program will position students to transform data into better business decisions and help them identify areas of business where data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning can add value and provide inputs to algorithm developers and data analysts,” Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi, said.

According to the IIT, the MBA in data science and AI is open to undergraduate students of all backgrounds who have studied mathematics at the +2 level. The application process started on June 29, 2022 and will conclude by July 17, 2022.