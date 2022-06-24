IIT Mandi and Republic of Korea to explore potential collaborations on academic and research programmes

IIT Mandi and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea have announced plans to explore potential collaborations on academic and research programmes. Y J Park, director, Indo-Korean Center for Research and Innovation (IKCRI), New Delhi, and Shri Hyo Hee Lee, the Science and Technology attaché at the embassy of the Republic of Korea, recently visited IIT Mandi. The two-day trip includes discussions on potential collaborations between IIT Mandi and the Korean Universities.

During the campus tour, Park and Lee visited multiple labs including MANAS Lab, ACS Lab and Advanced Materials Research Centre, BioX Centre, Centre for Design and Fabrication of Electronic Devices (C4DFED), and IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation (iHub) and interacted with the students and researchers at the respective facilities.

“IIT Mandi shares a common vision to encourage scientific institutions, the academic community, and young experts to cooperate through joint coordinated efforts in innovative work to foster advancements for advantageous turn of events,” Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi, said.

While meeting Behera, Park, and Lee discussed the Korean ambassador’s visit to India, to participate in the institute’s colloquium as well as to sign an MoU between IIT Mandi and Yonsei University College of Medicine.

IKCRI promotes collaborative research between India and the Republic of Korea. It coordinates a common platform to connect the India Korea Science, Technology, and Innovation ecosystem.

