IIT Madras, Zemblance Hydrocarbons teams up; launches ‘applied petroleum engineering and hydrogen energy’ course.

The Digital Skills Academy of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined forces with Zemblance Hydrocarbons Private Limited to introduce a web-enabled PG Level Advanced Certification Programme called ‘Applied Petroleum Engineering and Hydrogen Energy’ (PGPEH). This hybrid programme claims to have combined web-enabled courses in Petroleum Engineering, Renewable Energies and Hydrogen Energy, tailored to meet industry requirements. The programme aims to equip students with the necessary skills for success in the field, according to an official release.

To be eligible for the programme, participants must have completed graduation in engineering/technology or hold a Master’s degree in any relevant science subject. Alternatively, working professionals in the oil and gas industries or allied areas can also apply. The programme boasts a distinguished faculty that includes renowned professors from academia, specifically from IIT Madras, as well as experienced industry experts from prominent organisations such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, GAIL (India), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), and others, as per the release.

The primary objective of the programme is to bridge the gap between industry demands and the upskilling and employability of participants with an engineering background and working professionals. This collaboration aims to provide learners from diverse backgrounds with access to valuable knowledge and skill development opportunities in the field of Applied Petroleum Engineering and Hydrogen Energy. The evaluation process for the programme will incorporate offline exams conducted at various centres across India, ensuring a comprehensive assessment and qualification of participants, the release mentioned.

“The launch of the PGPEH program marks a significant step forward in empowering professionals in the fields of petroleum engineering, renewable energy and hydrogen energy, fostering collaboration between academia and industry, and driving innovation and progress in the energy sector. The PGPEH program will commence on Teachers day” September 5th 2023” as a mark of tribute to the contribution made by teachers to the society,” Rajesh Nair, faculty in-charge (Petroleum Geomechanics Lab), faculty sponsor of society, petroleum engineers, IITM Chapter, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, said.