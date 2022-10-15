IIT Madras collaborates with US Consulate General Chennai to host Space Technology Conclave

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in partnership with the US Consulate General Chennai and Indian Space Association has organised a three-day Space Technology Conclave from October 15 to October 17, 2022, as per an official statement. The conclave is titled as ‘Space Technology: The Next Business Frontier,’ and aims to bring together major stakeholders in the space technology sector to explore ways to optimise business opportunities and collaboration across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Instead of ISRO only being an integrator of the entire space ecosystem, the space sector must be taken forward by entrepreneurs and space businesses. While technology innovation is the main thing for any business, space or otherwise, we need innovation and finance as well, among other things. Space, in the next 10 years, is shifting from geo-satellites to constellations of satellites,” Rajeev Jyoti, Distinguished Scientist and Director (Technical), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), said.

Jyoti further added that according to a newly-announced policy, if a space object is not functionally working, it has to be removed within five years in order to avoid space debris in place of the earlier 25 years.

Furthermore, the Space Technology conclave aims to focus on four key themes, which includes space policy, international collaboration, scientific research and development, space entrepreneurship and business.

