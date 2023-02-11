IIT Madras, US Consulate General Chennai, Indian Space Association call upon to boost scientific, business collaboration

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the US Consulate General Chennai and Indian Space Association (ISpA), a non-profit industry body, have called upon governments and the business community in Indo-Pacific countries, aims to boost scientific and business collaboration in the space technology sector, according to an official release.

They highlighted three core areas where further collaboration would lead- Make in Space for Use in Space, Make on Earth for Use in Space and Make in Space for Use Back on Earth, the release mentioned.

Furthermore, V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, has released a whitepaper titled ‘Space Technology: the next business frontier – opportunities and challenges for the Indo-Pacific Region’ and presented the first copy to Judith Ravin, U.S. consul general in Chennai, the release noted.

As per the statement, the whitepaper to be provided widely with key stakeholders in India, in a whitepaper, they also announced the creation of a consortium to co-develop space applications like small satellite launch vehicles and urged govts to encourage joint project proposals from industry and academia.

Besides the Whitepaper, another major outcome of the Space Conclave was the announcement of the creation of the Association of Space Entrepreneurs in the Indo-Pacific (ASEIP), a networking and lobbying platform focused on innovation and entrepreneurship in the space sector, release further mentioned.

“The space sector, particularly in India, is moving towards large-scale commercialisation. Many private players and start-ups are in advanced stages looking at many areas such as rapid launches, sea launch, and different satellites that can be launched,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

The White Paper’s conclusions are focused on four thematic areas — International Collaboration, Scientific Research and Development, Space Entrepreneurship and Business and Space Policy, the release noted.

“This effort is an example of the US Government commitment to US-India Space Cooperation. Efforts undertaken through this grant also demonstrate collaboration by the US Consulate General in Chennai and IIT Madras in support of key areas of US-India partnership,” Judith Ravin, US consul general, Chennai, said.