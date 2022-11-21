IIT Madras collaborates with Tamil Nadu’s school education department to make digital assessments

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers and Tamil Nadu’s Department of School Education have collaborated to improve digital learning platforms at schools by updating the existing platforms to an assessment focused Learning Management System, an official statement said on Monday, November 21, 2022. The new management system will be deployed in new high-tech laboratories in 6,000 government schools which aims to improve education quality for 90 lakh students, the statement added.

According to it, until now, the classroom education of Tamil Nadu’s school students is supplemented through the Education Management Information System. Further, IIT Madras researchers will use AI and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and framework for dissemination of educational material.

Researchers will also build on the education department’s efforts of a taxonomy based content mapping to build a wide range of tools which include assessment creation, performance evaluation including fraud detection, and various dashboards to monitor the learning progression of students, as well as school and district-level monitoring.

In addition, the initiative will be led by faculty, students, project associates and channel partners of the Robert Bosch Centre of Data Science and AI, a centre housed at IIT Madras with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence.

