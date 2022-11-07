IIT Madras partners with Sutherland to provide support to 10,000 NPTEL students

Indian Institute of Madras (IIT Madras) has collaborated with Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company, to support the education of 10,000 students from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds through their Corporate Citizens programme.

Further, the programme aims to provide scholarship funding to qualified students that reduce the cost of certification by 50%. “The scholarship funding enabled students to obtain certification in the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning’s (NPTEL) online courses for the January 2022 semester. The funding supported 10,000 beneficiaries from 160 colleges in 18 states across the country,” it said.

“With the generous support from Sutherland, these students, many of whom hail from families of first-generation learners, now have the opportunity to obtain NPTEL certification,” Andrew Thangaraj, NPTEL Coordinator, IIT Madras, said.

The NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs, including IIT Madras, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. NPTEL currently works closely with more than 5,000 colleges across the country including engineering, arts, commerce, science and management.

