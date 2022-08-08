IIT Madras students receive highest number of job offers during placements, average salary over Rs 21 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has received a highest number of job offers during the campus placement for the academic year 2021-22. A total of 1199 job offers have been received from 380 companies in phase 1 and phase 2. In addition, the students have also received job offers during their internships. The total of job offers received is 1430 which is higher than the numbers recorded in academic session 2018-2019. Earlier, the highest record of job offers were 1151 during the 2018-19 academic year.

The total number of job offers includes 45 international offers that have been received from 14 companies which is another highest record. A total of 199 offers has been received from 131 start ups during phase 1 and phase 2 of the campus placement of 2021-22. This year, all 61 MBA students were also placed, leading to 100 percent placement for IIT Madras, Department of Management Studies.

This year, the average salary received by the students during campus placements is 21.48 lakh per annum while the highest salary offered is USD 250,000 or roughly Rs. 1.98 crore, said IIT Madras in a statement.

Prof CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras said we are thrilled that our college students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements which have led to high job records. He further added that this is the result of exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at the university. I thank all recruiters on behalf of IIT Madras, and hope that they continue to engage with us for Placements and other activities.

A total of 45 international offers were received in Phase I, out of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.