IIT Madras students launch electric formula racing car

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have launched RFR 23, an electric formula racing car to come from the institute during an event in the campus on November 28, 2022, as per an official statement. The car is built by students of Team Raftar.

Furthermore, RFR 23 is expected to show significant improvements in speed and lap times compared to the earlier Internal Combustion Engine model due to the higher power delivered by an electric drive, it said.

“The shift from combustion to electric vehicle was just as drastic as it was necessary, keeping in line with the global trend of moving towards sustainable transportation. With global electric vehicle industry still in its nascent state, the potential for growth and technological advancement in this arena is huge,” V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

In addition, Team Raftar comprises 45 students from various disciplines. The team will be participating in the Formula Bharat event, scheduled to be held in January 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

