Union edu minister releases Strategic Plan 2021-27 of IIT Madras

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has released the Strategic Plan 2021-27 of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which proposed an ambitious growth phase for the Institute and dedicated Mphasis Centre for Quantum Sciences and Kotak-IIT (M) Save Energy Mission. The event took place on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Furthermore, the minister launched ‘Kotak IITM Save Energy’ Mission, set up with CSR funding support from Kotak to help MSMEs reduce energy consumption and felicitated the Mphasis team for supporting the growth of the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC). In addition, the minister awarded the diploma certificates to select students of BSc programme in Data Science.

Pradhan further inaugurated the indigenous GDI engine developed by IIT Madras and supported by TVS Motor Company and a low-cost vegetable cart incubated at IIT (M). Present in the event were V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, Mahesh Panchagnula, A Ramesh, Abhijit Deshpande and students of IIT Madras among others.

The Minister visited the 5G Test Bed for a demonstration, Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Development Centre, the Rocket Factory of IIT Madras-based Start-up Agnikul Cosmos, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell apart from other research facilities such as Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre and the 1st 3D-printed house in the campus.

