IIT Madras collaborates with Inspire Institute of Sports to develop advanced boxing analytics software

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers in collaboration with Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka has announced plans to develop ‘Smartboxer’, a cost-effective boxing analytics platform to increase India’s boxing medal tally at the 2024 Olympics.

According to an official statement, the platform is a multi-version software by the Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics at IIT Madras, and aims to provide an above-par competitive edge to Indian athletes. “It will provide feedback and performance assessments using Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled wearable sensors and video cameras,” it added.

Furthermore, the institute claims to use the ‘Smartboxer’ to analyse the boxers’ performance at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). Based on the feedback from IIS, changes will be incorporated into the ‘Smartboxer’ analytics platform, it said. “This will enable the software to be effectively used to assist coaches and boxers,” the statement said.

According to the institute, sports engineering, a relatively new discipline, is an inter-disciplinary domain that requires application of mathematics, physics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-driven wearables. “Sports engineering will help to understand the physiology and biomechanics associated with a sport. This will aid in solving sporting problems and designing better sports equipment,” it said.

“This technology that is being developed will act as a bridge between the coach and the elite athlete to identify, understand and improve the performance constructively. ‘Smartboxer’ is one among the many initiatives of IIT Madras aimed towards the Indian government’s ambitious goal of winning more medals in the Olympics,” Ranganathan Srinivasan,head, Center of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics, IIT Madras and adjunct faculty, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

“This system will allow us to analyse a boxer’s performance in a way that aids progression. We will be able to highlight to the boxers their strengths as well as areas that require development such as patterns of movement, activity levels, punch and defensive repertoires – both, technically and tactically,” John Warburton, head, youth development (Boxing) at Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), said.

