IIT Madras signs MoU with Indian Air Force for developmental project

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday to develop indigenous solutions to maintain various weapon systems. According to the agreement, IIT Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.

IIT Madras in collaboration with the IAF will contribute in indigenisation efforts by the Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of the IAF’s maintenance command, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving self-reliance, the air force said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by S Bahuja, air commodore, command engineering officer (systems), headquarters maintenance command, IAF, and H S N Murthy, professor, head of department aerospace engineering, IIT Madras, at an air force station in Delhi.

“Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems,” the statement said.

With inputs from PTI.

