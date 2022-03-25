IIT Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre partners with SuperBloom studios, launches ‘Hidden Voices’ initiative

Hidden Voices team has planned to start with generating biographies of women from North America and India who have notable contributions in STEM fields and tech-adjacent business domains.

Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) of Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IITM) has partnered with SuperBloom Studios, a business consultancy firm to launch ‘Hidden Voices’, an initiative to reduce the gender data gap in digital sources. This initiative is starting with Wikipedia, in partnership with the IITM Alumni Association.

Hidden Voices team has planned to start with generating biographies of women from North America and India who have notable contributions in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine and Management) fields and tech-adjacent business domains. The team aims to expand expertise areas, geography and include other underrepresented communities over time.

The project aims to develop information theoretical approaches, machine learning (ML) assisted auto-identification and validation of external sources and textual analysis methods to auto-generate the first draft of Wikipedia-style biography. The models developed will employ this approach to generate Wikipedia articles for notable women in STEMM. The goal is to auto-generate biographies of several notable women by next year, specifically by next International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023.

“The project will be an instance of a human-allied artificial intelligence (AI) execution. While Automated Language Processing has significantly advanced, there are situations when AI will make errors. This is especially so when processing documents about underrepresented populations, the very fact that this project is trying to address. Hence, we will take advantage of AI solutions where possible, and judiciously use human oversight and verification to produce high quality outputs,” Balaraman Ravindran, professor, head, RBCDSAI-IIT Madras, said.

Reas also: Delhi University’s executive council likely to decide on CUET for admission process on Friday