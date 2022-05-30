IIT Madras researchers develop next-generation battery technology

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers has developed mechanically-rechargeable zinc-air batteries as an alternative to Lithium-ion batteries which are used in electric vehicles (EVs).

The researchers, who have filed for patents for this new battery technology, are collaborating with major industries to develop these zinc-air batteries. These batteries are economical compared with existing lithium-ion batteries and have a longer shelf life. Zinc-air batteries can be used in two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs.

“Our Research Group is developing a futuristic model for zinc-air batteries for EVs. Through this research, we are also identifying shortcomings in existing technology and finding ways to address them. The Research team has currently developed zinc-air cells and is working towards developing zinc-air packs for EVs,” Aravind Kumar Chandiran, assistant professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, said while highlighting the key focus of their research.

The Researchers are mooting separate ‘Zinc Recharge Stations’, similar to petrol stations. The EVs users utilising zinc-air batteries can reach out to these bunks whenever the batteries are drained, similar to the current model of conventional vehicles refuelling at petrol stations. This technology is based on ‘Battery Swapping’ in which vehicle users can swap used ‘zinc cassettes’ of the battery with fully-charged ‘zinc cassettes’ at these ‘Zinc recharge stations.’

“This is a major advantage of the zinc-air batteries as currently the only option available with the lithium-ion batteries is that the entire used battery pack has to be removed and be swapped with a complete lithium-ion battery pack. This results in double the capital investment in the case of lithium-ion batteries,” Chandiran added.

The researchers are also mooting to recharge the used ‘zinc cassettes’ through solar panels.

Read also: DU asks St Stephen’s College to align admission procedure to university’s policy