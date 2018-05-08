IIT Madras Recruitment: Applications invited for various posts, here is how you can apply for jobs at www.iitm.ac.in

IIT- Madras (PTI Photo)

Country’s premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications from eligible applicants for various positions. Last date to submit the application in the prescribed format is May 19, 2018.

The post with the requirement is listed below, candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying :

– Deputy Registrar – 3

– Chief Medical Officer – 1

– Assistant Registrar – 2

– Junior Engineer – 5

– Junior Technical Superintendent – 4

– Junior Technician – 10

Important information:

Diploma will be of 3 years course duration after 10 std. The ITI certification needs to be at least 2 years course after 10 std. or its equivalent in the relevant areas only. Both the Diploma & ITI Certifications should be from institutes recognized by the DOTE of the concerned State Government. Equivalent qualification as advised by DOTE of the State Government will also be considered. Proof of equivalence to be provided.

The eligibility criteria for different posts has been outlined below, read carefully before you proceed with your application;

– Deputy Registrar – Post Graduation degree with 55 percent marks or its equivalent

– Chief Medical Officer – MD/MS in branch of General Medicine or equivalent degree recognized by the IMC with 8 years experience as MO in recognized hospitals with not less than 20 beds or MBBS with PG Diploma and 15 years of experience as Medical Officer in recognized hospitals with not less than 20 beds.

– Assistant Registrar – A Post Graduation degree with at least 55 percent marks or its equivalent with excellent academic record

– Junior Engineer – Degree in Civil Engineering with 2 years relevant experience or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 5 years relevant experience. For Electrical Engineering stream, Degree in Electrical Engineering with 2 years relevant experience or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 5 years relevant experience. Electrical Supervisor Competency certificate is required.

– Junior Technical Superintendent – M.Sc in Chemistry with 5 years of experience in handling of analytical equipments. For Computer Science and Engineering stream, B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering/MCA with 5 years of experience in System management and website maintenance. For Mechanical Engineering experience, B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years of experience in Solid fluids or fluid mechanics

– Junior Technician – For Computer Science and Engineering, B.Sc. (CS/IT) or Post SSLC with 2 year ITI (Computer) course with two years relevant experience. For Electrical Engineering stream, B.Sc./Diploma in Electrical / Electronics or Post SSLC with 2 year ITI (Electrical/Electronics) course with two year relevant experience. For Mechanical Engineering stream, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Post SSLC with 2 year ITI (Machinist) course with two years relevant experience, with desirable qualification: Experience in CAD modeling and CNC programming and operating CNC machines.

Age limit :

– Deputy registrar and Chief Medical Officer – 50 years

– Assistant Registrar – 45 years

– Junior Engineer and Junior Technical Superintendent – 32 years

– Junior Technician – 27 years