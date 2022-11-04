IIT Madras collaborates with Purdue University to start dual-degree programme in semiconductors

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced its collaboration with Purdue University, US, to jointly develop a dual-degree program in semiconductors, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the two institutions will undertake international cooperation in education and research in the areas of semiconductors and microelectronics.

According to the statement, a Letter of Intent towards the partnership was signed on November 3, 2022 at the IIT Madras campus by V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, Nagendra Krishnapura, head, department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras among others.

“The semiconductor mission of India looks at the large-scale development and deployment of microelectronics products. This joint initiative with Purdue will certainly augment our quality human resource development efforts in semiconductor electronics,” Kamakoti, said.

Further, the dual-degree programme in semiconductors aims to focus on an innovative, cooperatively-developed curriculum that will meet the growing needs of the industry. Undergraduate students with strong academic credentials with a deep interest in working on topics related to semiconductor devices, chip fabrication, and circuit and system will be candidates for the proposed master’s programme.

