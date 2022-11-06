IIT Madras provides admission to 87 students from govt schools under Anaivarukkum IITM initiative

A total of 87 students from government schools, including 39 females, across more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu have received admissions for the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, a four-year course that was first introduced by IIT Madras in 2021 with the aim of making the Institute’s quality education accessible to all.

According to an official statement, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, gave the admission letter to students at an event held in IIT Madras under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative (IIT Madras for All).

The ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative is an effort by the institute where IIT Madras shortlisted and supported a select cohort of 192 students from 58 Government and Corporation schools in and around Chennai. Based on the progressive learning outcomes exhibited during a 14-week in-person training at IIT Madras, 68 students were shortlisted to write the pan-India qualifier exam for admission to the BS Degree.

The institute provides income-based scholarships of up to 75% for students pursuing the BS Degree. In addition, students who qualified through a collaborative effort with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) receive full financial support from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The course is carefully designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma, or degree. The programme imparts highly sought-after industry-relevant knowledge and skills that would greatly enhance employability. In addition, the students who graduate with a BS degree will be eligible to appear for GATE and pursue MTech in India or apply to postgraduate degrees offered by universities abroad.

So far, more than 15,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The next batch of the IIT Madras BS Program starts in January 2023, and applications are currently open.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath lays foundation for nursing students hostel

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn