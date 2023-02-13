IIT Madras professor RI Sujith elected to US National Academy of Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) faculty RI Sujith has been elected as an international member of the United States National Academy of Engineering (NAE), according to an official release.

Sujith was elected in recognition of his contributions to engineering “for applications of dynamical systems theory to the understanding and control of instabilities in engineering systems,” the release added.

Furthemore, as per the statement, Sujith is one of the 18 international members newly elected. He is currently the D Srinivasan chair professor at the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, and the Head of the Centre of Excellence for studying Critical Transitions in Complex Systems.

According to the press release, Sujith is the second Indian to be elected to the Aerospace Section of the National Academy of Engineering after Dr B N Suresh, who was the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, from 2003-07.

“This is a fantastic recognition for Sujith and really speaks to the kind of work that he has been able to do from IIT Madras. The Institute has also recently awarded his group a Center of Excellence (CoE) in critical transitions in complex systems and we expect world-class work from Sujith’s group to continue to emerge from this CoE.​” Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, dean (global engagement), IIT Madras, said.