IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies to offer short-term ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ course

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation has announced plans to organise a two-week course on ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ with hands-on training on IBM QISKIT, as per an official statement. Further, the foundation is a section 8 Company housing a Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

According to the statement, the course will be offered in collaboration with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India and Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information, Communications and Computing (MCQuICC will be conducted in the IIT Madras campus between December 15 and 16, 2022.

The course is open to participants from industries and government organisations, it said. The last date to register is December 2, 2022.

Furthermore, the Advanced Quantum Computing course aims to focus on introducing specialised topics to the participants who are familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing. “It will also introduce QISKIT runtime which will soon be the default method for programming in IBM QISKIT,” the statement added.

