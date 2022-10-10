IIT Madras Pravartak Foundation announces application for skill development courses in banking, finance

IIT Madras Pravartak Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras has announced the offering of industry-relevant upskilling courses for students to build a career in banking and finance, according to an official statement. As per the statement, the courses are offered in collaboration with Digital Skills Academy, an initiative of IIT Madras, with InFactPro, a premier Finance Sector Certified trainer in Chennai.

InFactPro is a training partner of the Banking and Financial Services and Insurance Sector Skill Council of the Skills Development Ministry, it further added. “There is a lot of interest among students in India to build a career in banking. Almost 30 lakh aspirants write different bank recruitment examinations every year with only 0.5% clearing them. These students have a huge set of opportunities waiting for them in finance and banking space provided they are ready to get upskilled,” the statement said.

“Education is a continuous process, students and professionals have to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills to stay competitive at work. Learning is a life-long process. These courses will reach learners from all parts of our Nation and particularly, the remotest part of India where outreach of digital literacy is minimal, and will help everyone to stay ahead in the chosen career journeys,” V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, chairman, IIT Madras Pravarthak Foundation, said.

Furthermore, students who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and with a passion to excel in the BFSI domain are eligible to take these certification courses. “Students who take up these certification courses will be able to write the various certification exams conducted by NISM, NSE, BSE and IIBF,” it said.

Also Read: Take sympathetic view of Indian students affected by COVID, Jaishankar urges New Zealand

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn