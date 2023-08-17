IIT Madras Pravartak calls for applications for ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ course

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has invited applications for its ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ (OOBT) through Mathematics course, which is aimed at nurturing creative thinking.

The course is available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries, an official release said. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals, and researchers, the release added.

The OOBT programme comprises four levels, each lasting 10 weeks with periodic assessments and solutions. The final examination, conducted in select cities across India, is proctored. Successful candidates will receive a Grade Certificate issued by IITM Pravartak based on exam performance.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is actively conducting examinations for Levels three and four with registrations open from August 14th to 20th September 2023. Interested individuals can register through the following link- https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

“This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the coming days. We will see the benefits in the next few years. This course is being offered free of cost. This course will greatly benefit the School and College students, especially those residing in rural India. Thinking different is crucial for innovation leading to entrepreneurship. Training the young mind to thinking differently will, in the long run, yield creative youth for our nation,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

In parallel, IITM Pravartak is seeking registrations for the next batch ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ course for the Levels one and two, which would be open from August 15th to 16th September 2023. Interested individuals can register through the following link: https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.