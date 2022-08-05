IIT Madras partners with National Institute of Siddha on research and clinical studies

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has pertnered with National Institute of Siddha (NIS), a Centre of Excellence for research and higher education in Siddha system of Medicine in Chennai, on training, research and clinical studies. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, and R Meenakumari, director, NIS, in the presence of professor Ravindra Gettu, IIT Madras.

“Siddha is a very important school of Indian Medicine. This collaboration will focus on establishing a scientific basis that explains the efficacy of Siddha medicines,” Kamakoti said.

This partnership is expected to result in development of new collaborative teaching programmes and research in the areas of clinical research, molecular biology and in-vitro cell line studies and health system research besides in exchange of faculty members.

The institutes will also jointly organise seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing education programmes which includes Continuing Medical Education (CME)] and develop academic programmes. They will also promote the exchange of students, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholars and faculty for teaching and training programmes.

“We hope that the collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing about the tremendous therapeutic potential of available Siddha medicine and the application of cutting-edge technology of IIT-M in scientific validation of Siddha formulations, identification of its bioactive molecule and mechanism of action,” Meenakumari said.

Furthermore, Meenakumari added, “The collaboration of the two institutes will also enhance exposure of students in the important area of herbal research and technology. The institutions also hope to co-organize high-impact events in the field of technological intervention in traditional system of medicine. We look forward to working together with IIT-M for mutual benefit and for advancement of Siddha healthcare system.”

The National Institute of Siddha works towards promoting the growth and development of Siddha system of medicine and undertaking research in Siddha system, among other works. The NIS Chennai works to improve the quality and standards of postgraduate education in Siddha System and to conduct research and validate the Siddha medicines for selected diseases.

