IIT Madras partners with Mphasis to accelerate applied research in Quantum Computing

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT M) has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider to create a hub for quantum science and technology. The partnership aims to promote fundamental and applied research in quantum technologies, democratize access to education in quantum technologies, assist start-ups aligned to relevant domains and develop and attract talent to the quantum ecosystem by offering scholarships to students who excel in research.

According to an official statement, the initiative is funded by Mphasis F1 Foundation, (the CSR arm of Mphasis) with a grant of Rs 21 crores over five years. The partnership aims to develop comprehensive training, and create resources for education and training in quantum computing.

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to democratise quantum learning through training programmes tailored to specific industries, online certification programs through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), and continuing education through IITM’s web enabled MTech program on Quantum Science and Technology (QuST).

“This partnership will create a consortium of Government, academia, and industry that will focus on research, bringing together multidisciplinary teams to solve challenges currently limiting the industrial applications of quantum science and technologies. This hub or quantum centre will also collaborate with global universities and disseminate its research findings through workshops, peer-reviewed papers, and conferences,” Mahesh Panchagnula, dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras said.

“Quantum technology is at the brim; revolutionizing Quantum computing, sensing, and communication is leading to the emergence of new businesses and business models. Our collaboration with IIT Madras and the Government of India will enable us to harness the vast potential of quantum computing, enabling top capabilities and skills development for the future,” Srikanth Karra, chief human resources officer (CHRO), Mphasis, noted.

“Over a period of five years, the research will primarily focus on the expanses of Quantum Optimization, Quantum Finance, Quantum Chemistry, Quantum Communication, Quantum Error Correction and Quantum Tomography,” Anil Prabhakar, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

Read Also: UK hails ‘historic’ mutual recognition education pact with India