IIT Madras partners with JK Fenner to support research on developing biodegradable alternatives

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has parterned with JK Fenner (India) Limited, for research and development of a biodegradable alternative to elastomers, rubber products used in the production of various utilitarian items.

JK Fenner is providing support for this research project as part of its CSR Initiatives. The CSR funding will also support research to explore modification of natural fibres such as cotton, hemp, among others to substitute synthetic materials in belts.

“The structure of the polymer to address these issues should be amenable to the ‘standard curing procedure’ established in the rubber industry. The polymer as well as the ‘crosslinker’ or the ‘bridge molecule’ used in the curing should also be designed with structural features that would make it suitable for biodegradation,” R Dhamodharan, principal investigator professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, said

A MoU towards this collaboration was signed at IIT Madras campus on July 7, 2022 by professor Mahesh Panchagnula, dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and Nagaraju Srirama, president and director, JK Fenner (India) Limited, in the presence of faculty and officials from IIT Madras and representatives from JK Fenner (India) Limited.

“This research will set a new direction in the rubber industry (belts/hoses) which will be environmentally friendly and will support our initiative towards a sustainable future,” Srirama said.

