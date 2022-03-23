IIT Madras partners with AARDO for international online training program on public healthcare

About 150 people from 18 asian and african member countries are participating in this program, being held from March 22 to 25, 2022.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) for conducting an international online training program on ‘The Role of Innovative Primary Healthcare (PHC).’ The training program is being organised by the IIT Madras Office of Global Engagement and sponsored by AARDO. About 150 people from 18 asian and african member countries are participating in this program, being held from March 22 to 25, 2022.

The primary objectives of the training program include discussion on PHC situation in AARDO member countries with a focus on India, building primary health care capacity in diverse settings in India, especially in the context of the Covid-19 situation, role of artifical intelligence PHC in India through health, elucidate the role of the public and private sector in PHC in India and how Indian best practices could be replicated in AARDO member countries.

“The pandemic taught the Tamil Nadu government to never compromise on public healthcare. One of the key challenges regarding public healthcare that needs to addressed is that the healthcare programs need to be flexible. While there is a need for trained manpower to execute the public healthcare programs, around 35% of the personnel are on contractual basis. This is another challenge that needs to be addressed, ” J Radhakrishnan, IAS, principal secretary to Government, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, said.

AARDO is an inter-governmental organisation that promotes cooperation among African-Asian countries and works towards objectives such as eradicating hunger, illiteracy, and poverty.

