IIT Madras opens admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have now opened admission to students of Class XI and XII for Bsc Data Science Programme. College students, working professionals, even those taking a career break can apply for this programme. Students eligible for JEE Advanced can directly join the BSc programme and can do this full time or along with an on-campus degree.

The institute is inviting for applications for the May 2022 term and the last date to apply is April 20, 2022.

According to the institute, this is an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure an admission in IIT Madras while in school. IIT Madras has decided to allow students from class XI to apply for the qualifier process. Students who complete class XI by May 2022 or those currently in class XII can apply for the May 2022 term qualifier process and if they qualify, they can start the coursework after completing their class XII.

The programme will not have any limited number of seats and those who qualifies can enter the programme.

“Through this program, we wish to ensure that high-quality education is accessible to anyone who dreams to study at an IIT or build a career in Programming and Data Science. This program, we hope, will be a game changer in the field of education paving the way for many other large scale programs to be offered by us and other institutes,” professor Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge, BSc in programming and data science, IIT Madras, said.

So far, more than 60,000 applications have been received for the BSc qualifier process.

