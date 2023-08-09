IIT Madras offers online certificate program in ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras offers an online certificate programme in ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’ through its Center for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE).

Those with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Applied Sciences or Basic Sciences with at least three years of working experience are eligible to apply.

The last date to register is September 20, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the following link – https://code.iitm.ac.in/additive-manufacturing-technologies-for-practising-engineers

“This course is aimed at the practising engineers and middle level managers who have not undergone classroom teaching on additive manufacturing. This course is aimed to provide both fundamentals and applied knowledge of additive manufacturing technologies. Those who want to implement various AM technologies in their workplace, can get benefited from this course,” Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, associate professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

The ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’ programme provides a comprehensive overview of pre- and post-processing methodologies, design strategy for additive manufacturing and operational principles of additive manufacturing processes. Practising engineers can learn about the fundamental principles that govern various additive manufacturing methodologies and how the developed knowledge is applied in service to improve the commercial applicability of available additive manufacturing technologies. Upon completion of this course, learners can jump-start their careers in the area of additive manufacturing.

The learning objectives of this course includes: understanding the fundamentals of AM processes, materials and design for AM and post-processing methodologies. Learn the generic process chain of AM Technologies by hands-on training. Obtain an ability to apply AM technologies disruptively in various engineering industries. Analyse and appreciate the impact of AM technologies in product design and development. Comprehend the testing, qualification, and standardisation methods and procedures for AM materials and components.