IIT Madras deploys Ocean Wave Energy Converter to generate electricity from sea waves

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has developed an ‘Ocean Wave Energy Converter’ that can generate electricity from sea waves, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the trials of this device were successfully completed during the second week of November 2022.

Furthermore, the device was deployed at a location about six kilometers off the coast of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, at a location with a depth of 20 metres. “This device targets generating 1 MW of power from ocean waves in the next three years,” it said.

The device is targeted towards remote offshore locations that require reliable electricity and communication either by supplying electric power to payloads that are integrated directly in or on the device or located in its vicinity as on the seabed and in the water column.

The targeted stakeholders are the oil and gas, defence and security installations and communication sectors.

